BREAKING: States police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

The States police have issued this picture of witnesses they want to trace Picture: STATES OF JERSEY POLICE (31861375)

The 48-year-old, who was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence, was detained this morning and remains in custody.

In a statement, the States police said: 'Following a serious incident on Saturday 9 October, police would urgently like to speak to a number of people who are believed to have witnessed the events leading up to an alleged sexual assault.

'The people we would like to speak to are: Two men who were seen on CCTV talking to an honorary police officer outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin at around 10.15pm about some concerns they had.

'The first man was wearing dark trousers, a white top and white shoes, thought to be trainers. The other man is wearing a dark top, with blue shorts with white stripes down the side and very distinctive bright red or orange trainers.

'Another witness police would like to speak to was originally in the Trafalgar pub, and then got the bus into town where he interacted with those involved in the incident. This man is described as over 40 years old, and wearing a distinctive Hawaiian sleeveless vest.

'These people are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not involved in the incident we are investigating. We believe they could help with our enquiries and would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.'