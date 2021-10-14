Sion speed limit lowered after campaigners call for a change

Standalone. 20mph sign at Sion. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31846080)

Signs were unveiled on Monday before the morning rush-hour. The 20mph zone now runs from just south of the turning to Surville Cemetery to around 200 metres north of the site of the former Co-op convenience store. It also extends along Rue des Servais.

Mother-of-three Kate Sibcy, who launched the campaign last year with a letter-drop to hundreds of homes in the area, said that it was already noticeable how many more people were walking through the village, especially to the new Co-op En Route. She added that most cars also seemed to be respecting the new limit, which, she said, had made the area feel very different overnight.

A new smiley-face speed indicator has been placed on Route de St Jean in Sion to remind motorists, and St John Constable Andy Jehan, who supported the campaign, said that his honorary officers would be carrying out speed checks.

Mrs Sibcy said: ‘I’m delighted that we were able to work together as a community to find a fair solution which makes the road safer for all road users.

Campaigners on a walk around the Sion area (31846084)

‘Most of us walk, drive and cycle at different times, so there had to be a solution that was fair to everyone. Now my children will be able to walk to see their friends who live further up the village, visit the shop and cycle to school knowing that the road is less dangerous than it was.

‘My parents, neighbours and their dogs will feel safer not being blown sideways in a narrow path by large trucks. We will no longer have to drive somewhere else to go for a walk or bike ride.

‘I believe our community will become happier and healthier as a result of this change. The road will connect us to the lanes and friends in the village rather than divide us, as it had done until now.’

She added: ‘I hope that those who feel inconvenienced by having to take their foot off the pedal for a few moments will understand how much difference this small change will make for those who live here. I’d like to thank everyone who wrote to politicians, participated in the petition, consultation, meetings and solidarity walk to show their support.’