Plans lodged in March for South Hill skate park still unregistered

The site at South Hill picture: JON GUEGAN (31841454)

Deputy Hugh Raymond admitted that there were ‘hurdles to overcome’ but said that a facility at Les Quennevais was due to open next summer, as long as the Planning Committee give the project approval when they meet on 21 October.

Plans for a skate park at Les Quennevais were submitted at the end of February.

The application attracted 127 public comments, of which 110 were in favour of the site and 17 expressed reservations.

An application for a similar facility at South Hill was lodged in mid-March but is yet to be formally registered.

A States decision to submit applications for both sites was made earlier this year, following controversy over an appropriate location for a new facility.

Deputy Raymond said: ‘If it is approved, construction [for the Les Quennevais site] will begin in January 2022.

‘The facility will take five months to build at a total cost of £1.8 million.’

He added: ‘Earlier this year, we invited local construction firms to tender for the project and we will be looking at bringing in outside expertise to support and guide them. Not many people will have had experience of managing the build of a skate park and so we will be seeking external support for that.’

Deputy Raymond said that constraints in the design process were causing ‘slower progress’ to the South Hill application.

He added: ‘Designs are still being developed as we speak and we hope to have the application registered in the next couple of months.

‘There have been a lot of hurdles, which are difficult to overcome.

‘You are restricted to what you can do, as the land is on a historic site and then there is the safety aspect to consider as there is the danger of a nearby busy road. We have to make sure safety is in place and we have the risk assessments to support that.’

Deputy Raymond said that he had been speaking to parish Constables about the potential for smaller satellite facilities in their areas.