Future stimulus support should target ‘sectors worst affected by Covid-19’

Deputy Inna Gardiner chairs the Public Accounts Committee Picture: ROB CURRIE (31836259)

In a review of Jersey’s SpendLocal scheme published yesterday, the Public Accounts Committee acknowledged the positive impact of the initiative, which saw total spending of £10.1 million, but said more could be done to target particular sectors. The SpendLocal scheme involved all Islanders being given £100 to spend with local businesses last October.

Noting that a total of £2.2m had been spent in supermarkets, fast-food outlets and other food retailers, PAC chairwoman Deputy Inna Gardiner said that many of those businesses had been trading during lockdown, when restaurants and pubs had been closed, leaving other sectors, such as retail and hospitality, badly affected.

Deputy Gardiner said: ‘While we recognise that the SpendLocal card scheme provided a boost to many local businesses following the stay-home order, we believe the government can – and should – do more to target any future incentives so they support the sectors most affected by Covid-19.’

It is understood that attempts to analyse spending had been hampered by a lack of data, with the PAC also calling for better use of data gathering to improve the understanding of Islanders’ purchases during the initiative.

The PAC review noted that 91% of Islanders had engaged with the scheme, and that it had resulted in a positive perception of Jersey’s reputation for innovative policy making, having been picked up by other jurisdictions.

In Northern Ireland, a similar scheme was announced this summer following discussions between the two jurisdictions. It is currently in operation there. The PAC have called on Jersey’s government to monitor how the initiative worked elsewhere.

The SpendLocal programme was part of a £150m fiscal-stimulus fund unveiled by ministers to help Jersey’s economy recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.

Although Islanders were asked to keep their cards in case a decision was made to launch a second phase of the initiative, ministers have indicated that there is no immediate prospect of this, and the PAC review stated that it was ‘likely to have been a one-off event’.