Woman searching for details about German soldier father

Pauline Botting has been searching for years for details about her father, Paul Klimaczewski, a German soldier stationed in Jersey during the Occupation whom she never met Picture: ROB CURRIE (31816315)

Her mother, who left Jersey immediately after the Second World War, was too ashamed to admit that he was a German soldier stationed near the family’s St Ouen home during the Occupation.

For years, Mrs Botting thought her father had simply died. She discovered the truth piecing together a part of the family history with relatives who remained in the Island but, though she now knows his name and found his photograph among her grandfather’s possessions, what happened to him towards the end of the war remains a mystery. Mrs Botting, who lives in Somerset, returned to Jersey recently to pass family papers – unconnected with the Occupation – to the Jersey Archive and to appeal again for any help in finding out what happened to Paul Klimaczewski when he was transferred from Jersey in 1943.

‘What youngsters don’t understand today is how different society was 75 years ago and how much things have changed. Today it would be nothing, but at that time it was a massive scandal for the family,’ Mrs Botting said.

The subject of a BBC television documentary in February last year, Mrs Botting has tried to make contact with the German Federal Archives – the Bundesarchiv – to try to trace any wartime service records that would reveal where her father was posted after he left the Island. She has located nothing but finds it hard to believe that an administration famed for its scrupulous record-keeping would not have retained some trace of what befell Mr Klimaczewski.

So far, however, she has found nothing to give a clue about whether he was killed in action or whether he returned to live out his life in post-war Europe.

She stresses that she is not motivated by the desire – if her father survived the war – to discover details of distant relatives, but merely to know what happened to him while she was growing up in England unaware of his existence.

‘If I hadn’t met people who knew him I’d begin to think that it was all a figment of my imagination,’ Mrs Botting said.