Nightclub displays mural dedicated to its saviours

The mural on display on the middle floor of Rojo

More than 600 people donated to Rojo Nightclub’s crowdfunder, which raised £14,300 for the business and helped keep them afloat while they waited for the government to issue them with sector-specific support.

As a thank you to everyone who helped, the Beresford Street club gave each donor free drinks tokens, prizes and featured their name in the mural, which is displayed on the middle floor of the nightclub.

The mural was created for free by a combination of local artists and features quotes relating to the importance of nightclubs and live music.

J P Anquetil, owner of Rojo nightclub, said: ‘We could not believe the response and support we got to our crowdfunder. The money was vital in helping us stay afloat during a tough period while we waited for the government to issue specific financial support for our sector.

‘The mural is a reminder of all the people who helped the club and showed us some love even when we were closed and had no idea as to when we could reopen.’

Rojo, like many other evening entertainment venues, was closed from the start of the pandemic but operated a reduced food and drinks service on its terrace in recent months.

The nightclub was then able to reopen on 26 August when the government moved to Stage 7 of its Covid-reconnection roadmap.

Commenting on how the past two months of business had been, Mr Anquetil said: ‘It has been amazing to have the club back open and it has been packed every weekend since we returned. I think everyone is trying to make the most of being able to go back out again and hopefully it stays like this until Christmas, which is usually a busy period for us anyway.’