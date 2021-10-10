Hospitality plan for 500 more beds to address staff shortage

Simon Soar, of Jersey Business, addresses the Jersey Hospitality Association’s breakfast meeting Picture: ROB CURRIE (31806360)

Speaking at this week’s Hospitality Association breakfast meeting, Lee Madden, founder and managing director of GR8 Employment Solutions, told members that he had been working with Jersey Business, and independently, to try to find a solution to the challenge of accommodating workers in the sector.

‘I think the next big barrier we have next year is not going to be essentially recruitment, or getting people here, but it’s going to be where they are going to stay,’ Mr Madden said, asking those present whether the offer of additional beds would be well-received.

‘As an industry, would you embrace a solution where we could have 500 temporary beds in the Island to support your industry? Please watch this space. We are working closely with Jersey Business; we are working independently as well on a private project to find you a solution. I think I have found you a solution to your accommodation issues next year,’ he said.

Asked by the JEP on Wednesday about the detail of such a plan, Mr Madden said that it was too soon to give details. But his intervention from the floor of the meeting at the Royal Yacht Hotel picked up concerns raised by one of the speakers, former Hospitality Association chief executive Simon Soar, recently appointed to what he described as a ‘facilitator role’ at Jersey Business.

Mr Soar highlighted the post-Brexit challenge of attracting a workforce for the sector, which had previously been heavily dependent on free movement within the EU. It was ‘not a pretty picture’ out there now, Mr Soar said, pointing out the difficulties of providing workers with a sufficient quality of life while in Jersey that would make them want to return.

‘We have a lot of people coming over for nine months, which makes it even harder to find the right housing.