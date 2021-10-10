Health staff given the ultimate goody bag

Lorna Hopley (centre) raised £5,800 to buy gifts for staff at the Hospital by walking laps of her garden Picture: GOVERNMENT OF JERSEY

Lorna Hopley (82) said she was ‘humbled’ by the reactions of staff at the Hospital when she dropped off a variety of treats – including chocolates, biscuits, ‘proper’ coffee, hand cream, fruit and donuts.

In what started as a conversation with her friend Teresa Goncalves, who runs marathons for charity, the St Brelade resident started walking laps of her garden – around 1,000 paces a day – in April last year to raise money to buy the gifts.

Mrs Hopley, who has been compared to Captain Tom Moore – the 100–year–old former British Army officer who raised over £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire – said she wanted to thank the staff at the Hospital after recovering from breaking her hip, arm and shoulder in 2019.

Despite cold weather, she did not miss a single day and concluded the endeavour last April, having raised £5,800, well above her initial £500 target.

Speaking to the JEP after delivering the treats, she said: ‘It was absolutely brilliant. I can’t even describe it. It was so wonderful to see the reactions [of the staff]. I didn’t know people could be so grateful for just a few goodies – I was humbled by how thankful they were.’

Asked if she had been surprised by how much had been raised, she said: ‘I said right at the start that the sky was the limit, and that the more that was raised the more goodies they would get. The whole aim was to get them as much as possible.’