Minimum wage to go up to £9.22

Social Security Minister Deputy Judy Martin Picture: ROB CURRIE (31823135)

States Members heavily backed Deputy Judy Martin’s proposition yesterday to increase the rate on 1 January without consulting the Employment Forum, which is part of the usually required process.

The minister plans to increase the minimum legal wage to £9.22 an hour from its current level of £8.32, which will bring it to 45% of the median average in Jersey – a goal that was set by the States in 2018 to be achieved this year.

Outlining her proposals, Deputy Martin said that passing the proposition would mean the Island would catch up on ground that had been lost during the pandemic.

‘We made a commitment, in here, to get to the 45% by 2020 and we couldn’t do it because of Covid-19,’ she said.

A number of Members welcomed Deputy Martin’s proposals but said that they would push for the rate to be increased further.

Reform Jersey member Deputy Geoff Southern said that he would bring a proposition to the house to do so.

‘We are committed to removing income imbalance in our society and we must continue down that path,’ he said.

Reform Jersey have long campaigned for a rise in the Island’s minimum wage, with a proposal by Deputy Southern to raise it to £10 an hour by 2022 rejected by the States in April this year.

Yesterday, some politicians voiced concerns about the impact on key industries, such as agriculture, hospitality and retail, of an increased minimum wage.

Deputy Steve Luce said he was very worried about a number of different costs rising in the farming sector, and called for the Economic Development Department to provide support.

‘The price of fertiliser could be three times the cost next year, plus plastic might not even be available for growers,’ he said.

‘I will vote in favour of this but we must mitigate cost rises for those who need it,’ he said.