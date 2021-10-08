Government under fire from arts groups over Opera House closure

No performances have taken place at the Opera House since lockdown began

Representatives of seven organisations have written to the Chief Minister asking whether the government cares about the Island’s largest theatre, as the date for its reopening next year appears to have been pushed further back.

The Opera House now says it is unlikely to reopen before next September, a situation its chairman Pierre Horsfall described as ‘very frustrating’. ‘It is a bit depressing and that is an understatement,’ he said.

It has emerged that work on refurbishing some of the building’s essential infrastructure will not begin until early next year at the soonest, at least nine months after the government approved £2.2 million from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund intended to offer timely support for the economy after the pandemic. The money was supposed to have been used by the end of December this year.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Ryan Williams – who chairs the umbrella body, the performing arts development group – said that the continued delay in reopening the Opera House had affected local arts organisations, the local economy and the cultural and mental wellbeing of Islanders.

‘The government of Jersey has not effectively communicated with the community, which is being seen [as] a lack of understanding and urgency for the Jersey Opera House to reopen. We believe that the government should support the physical and cultural wellbeing of Islanders. Any council in UK would love to have a theatre like the Jersey Opera House. It is vital that the necessary work is completed without delay,’ Mr Williams wrote.

The group, established by ArtHouse Jersey, includes representatives of the Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club, the Jersey Symphony Orchestra, the Jersey Eisteddfod, the Jersey Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Timpanali Productions, the Curtain Up Theatre Group, the Jersey Island Singers and the Jersey Green Room Club.

Neither Mr Horsfall, nor the Opera House’s theatre director Jasmine Hendry, has received a timescale for the work but Ms Hendry said they had received an email suggesting that they should not plan to open until September.

She said that this constituted ‘conflicting information’ from the government but that even if work on the theatre was completed by the end of June, as had also been suggested elsewhere, it would take three to four months for the theatre to resume its programming. Without a confirmed date for the repairs, they were forced to cancel plans which had previously extended into July and August next summer.

‘We have got hardly any staff. It is almost like opening a new business,’ she said. ‘I feel for the users. We are here for the community who have been unable to use the theatre, which is an important part of our raison d’être.’

No performances have taken place at the Opera House since the start of lockdown, when the board announced that the theatre could not reopen until essential maintenance work had been completed. It successfully applied for a grant from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund to complete the work but efforts to speed up the procurement process have failed.