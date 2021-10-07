States vote in favour of new planning laws

The changes reflect the huge impact of trees on the Island’s biodiversity, Environment Minister John Young said

Members voted to support in principle a series of amendments to the 2002 Planning and Building Law proposed by Environment Minister John Young. The details will be agreed in the new year.

The 2002 law was described by Deputy Young during this week’s States sitting as one of the Island’s most important laws. ‘This law affects just about everyone and I believe that it has largely been responsible for the Island remaining relatively unspoilt and able to manage a finite amount of land,’ he said.

The minister said there were 20 changes in total, most of which were relatively minor, but that three were significant. Jersey was behind other jurisdictions in terms of not having the ability to designate conservation areas, he added.

Deputy Young said that powers would be added to the planning system to manage how trees were looked after, reflecting the ‘huge impact’ of trees on the Island’s biodiversity.

‘The current system [concerning trees] is inadequate and not successful,’ he added.

The final area of focus was for the establishment of a review panel that would have the ability to review some of the planning applications ‘called in’ by the Environment Minister. The minister would be part of a three-person panel along with the Assistant Planning Minister and chairman of the Planning Committee.

Constable John Le Maistre, speaking on behalf of the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel, criticised the timing of the proposition, which he said had been lodged in early August during the holiday season and meant a lack of opportunity for adequate scrutiny. His proposal that the matter be refered back, rather than proceeding, was defeated by 26 votes to 20.

There was some criticism of the proposed tree-protection measures. Deputy Steve Luce described them as ‘a sledgehammer to crack a nut’, while Constable John Le Bailly said he was concerned that essential work on trees such as lopping and pruning was being cast in the same light as tree-felling and would cause jeopardy for gardeners and tree surgeons.

Mr Le Bailly was the sole Member to vote against the proposition, which was adopted by a margin of 44-1.