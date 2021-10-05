Red Rebels call for protest about Overdale plans

The Red Rebels environmental group plan a public demonstration at People’s Park this Saturday protesting against the destruction of trees to facilitate the building of the new hospital at Overdale Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Members of the Red Rebels will gather at the People’s Park from 1.30pm in protest at the ‘destruction’ of trees to make way for the new facility.

Kalina Le Marquand of the group said: ‘The hundred trees that are going to be destroyed for the new hospital are far too high a price.

‘The destruction of these trees during a climate and ecological emergency is morally illegal at the moment, and soon will be legally illegal, under international law.’

The Red Rebels are linked to the Extinction Rebellion movement and are known for dressing in eye-catching red robes to draw attention to their message.

Last year, they staged demonstrations at the States Assembly as the Island’s carbon-neutral plans were being debated, and in June they held a demonstration about plastic waste and toxic chemicals harming fish in Jersey’s territorial waters.

Ms Le Marquand added: ‘The health of us as living beings is inextricably interrelated to the health of our ecosystem.