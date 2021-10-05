Pub HQ to be turned into base for GPs?

Randalls has submitted plans to turn its brewery office in Clare Street into a medical centre, pharmacy and studio space Picture: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

As part of the plans, the company’s Clare Street offices will be relocated to listed buildings across the road.

Gavin Reid, managing director of Randalls, said the firm would not run the centre and would instead lease the space to private practitioners.

He said: ‘We are not qualified to run a medical centre, so we definitely won’t be acting as doctors. As part of our move to new offices across the road, we wanted to use it as an opportunity to turn the current building into something the Island needs. It is a convenient location just down the road from the current Hospital and we have parking on site, so it makes sense.’

He added: ‘It is diversification on our behalf and an opportunity to have a consistent rent-revenue stream. Our regular income streams have been decimated in the past 18 months and it has taught us that we cannot just rely on our usual offerings, so this is the chance to do something different and move forward as a business.’

Architects Axis Mason, who submitted the plans on behalf of Randalls, added: ‘The existing Randalls office building has several issues relating to its current use which make it’s continued use undesirable without significant change.

‘Additionally, the warehouse operations at ground floor are inefficient and the associated larger delivery vehicles an unwelcome nuisance around the largely residential neighbourhood.

‘The proposed development seeks to regenerate a soon-to-be redundant site and provide a community and social benefit in the provision of a medical centre, pharmacy and studio space.’

Ground-level shop fronts, windows and roof lights would be installed on Clare Street and Aquila Road to replace the current ‘unwelcoming’ blank façade, as part of the plans.