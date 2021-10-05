Nursery provision for ages two and three is proposed

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said it was ‘vital to tackle development gaps at the earliest opportunity’

The proposals are contained in a recently released report, which proposes allocating money so that Islanders can study for degrees to work within the early years sector.

The report, from the Early Years Policy Development Board, will be used to help guide future government policies for children in their earliest years – which are known to affect their health and educational achievement in later life.

The report says that Best Start centres should be established, to provide information and support services to new parents and their children in readily accessible places.

It says children should receive more regular progress and development reviews before they start school. At the moment they receive one at the age of two and nothing more until they are at primary school.

The report also states that there should be early education for two- and three-year-olds. It suggests introducing it for the most disadvantaged children initially, but ultimately making it universal.

And to provide new staff, degrees in child care and other related subjects should be available to study in Jersey.

The report was drawn up by the Early Years Policy Development Board, which comprised a number of politicians including past and serving education and children ministers, meeting during 2019 and early 2020.

The publication of the final report was delayed due to the emergency response to Covid-19, according to the government.

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said: ‘The early years of a child’s life are the optimum time to address inequalities to enhance and improve their life chances, for school and beyond.

‘It is vital to tackle development gaps at the earliest opportunity, particularly in the key early language and literacy skills, so that all children can begin school ready to thrive and succeed.’

Chief Minister John Le Fondré added: ‘The experience of children and families during the pandemic has served as a timely reminder of how significant positive early years experiences are to children’s outcomes.

‘These policy proposals reflect our ambition to provide all children with accessible, affordable, high-quality and enjoyable education and care provision within our community.