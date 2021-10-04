Island economy shrank by £440m as hospitality hit

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

The latest Measuring Jersey’s Economy report produced by Statistics Jersey has revealed that the Island’s Gross Value Added, a measure similar to gross domestic product, was £4.63 billion last year compared to £5.07 billion in 2019.

GVA calculates the size of the economy by adding together total company profits and wages paid to employees. The figures reveal that the GVA for the hotels, bars and restaurants sector more than halved last year, falling from £240 million to £110 million.

Agriculture, construction and the transport, storage and communication sectors also saw sharp declines.

Meanwhile, the GVA of the finance sector, which accounts for just under 40% of the economy, shrank to £1.8 billion from its 2019 level of just over £2 billion.

‘The financial-services sector represented the largest component of total GVA in 2020, accounting for almost two fifths of total GVA,’ the report says.

‘The main driver to the real-term change of total GVA in 2020 was the financial-services sector, which recorded a real-term decrease in GVA of 11%, representing an annual decrease of £211 million.

‘The non-finance sectors overall (excluding the rental income of private households) saw GVA decrease by 10% in real terms in 2020.