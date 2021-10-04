Deputy suggests extra holiday when 9 May falls on a weekend

Crowds gathered in St Helier for the Corn Riots Festival Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Commenting on the success of the first Corn Riots Festival – or the Folle d’Avoût as it is to be known in Jèrriais – Deputy Morel said that, while some people had suggested that the additional bank holiday might be made permanent, an alternative would be to consider adding it to the list of holidays in years when 9 May did not fall during the working week.

This year’s extra bank holiday on 27 September was introduced following a proposal by Deputy Montfort Tadier, and was a one-off event to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the reforms of 1771, which came two years after the Corn Riots.

The festival was the first extended event to recognise the status given by the States in 2014 to Reform Day, which celebrates the actions of Islanders who protested about corn prices in September 1769.

Last Sunday, in one of the festival’s main events, Islanders walked from Trinity Church to the Royal Square to recreate, albeit in more genial spirits, the popular uprising.

But, irrespective of whether future festivals might be accompanied by an extra day’s holiday, Deputy Morel said he hoped that the event would be repeated, although he added that no formal plans were yet in place.

He said that he thought the four-day celebration had gone very well and described it as ‘something that the Island really needed’.

‘People really engaged with it and with learning about that part of our history.

‘It was really wonderful. The mixture of events created by bringing together the French Festival and the Fête de Jèrriais worked really well,’ he said.

And he confirmed that he would be speaking to the committee of the Jersey Festival of Words about any potential links in future. Although this year’s literary event was cancelled because of the pandemic, the annual celebration usually takes place at the end of September.