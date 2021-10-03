Jersey is ‘obvious stop-off’ for Solent trade route with France

’About 60 to 100 million euros is being spent on developing St Malo, including the new Naye ferry terminal and the new swing bridge in the port’

Brian Murphy, president of the TransManche Development Group, said that expanding routes could provide opportunities and benefits for a number of regions, including Brittany, the Channel Islands and the south coast of England.

With existing supply chains – such as the Dover to Calais crossing – under increasing pressure due to high traffic and new trade barriers, Mr Murphy said that St Malo was an ‘obvious’ choice for developing a stronger route between France and England, with Jersey and Guernsey acting as a possible stop-off point between the two.

‘There’s about 60 to 100 million euros being spent on developing St Malo, including the new Naye ferry terminal and the new swing bridge in the port which was finished earlier this year, over the next few years,’ he said.

‘A lot of money is being spent on it.

‘Also the port has the new border inspection post allowing it to deal with most types of fish [and] live animals that have to fulfil French sanitary or veterinary obligations. It could be a new way of getting more of the commerce and freight in and out of western France. Not just Brittany but down the coast as far as Spain or even Portugal.

‘If we could drop an imaginary drawbridge across the water from St Malo, which is the most obvious port on the Breton coast, to the Solent ports it would almost go through the Channel Islands.’

Mr Murphy, whose organisation is currently looking to arrange a conference with Menna Rawlings, the UK ambassador to France, said that a shorter and more frequent trade route to the Channel Islands would allow some fresher produce to be delivered from the Continent, as well as raw materials.

‘Fresh fruit, foods and vegetables could come directly from Brittany or Normandy rather than going all the way around to Calais and Dover and losing up to two days of shelf life,’ he said.

‘I know there’s also a big debate going on at the moment about where to get sand and construction materials for Jersey. There are French companies very close to the coast of Brittany who sell these products and they are very high quality.’

Another link the group has been working to establish, alongside the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, is a direct air route between Rennes and Jersey, and perhaps also Southampton.

Mr Murphy said that the chair of the Iles et Vilaine (Rennes and St Malo) Chamber of Commerce ‘loved the idea’ and that it could work well for students on either end of the route.

‘There are hundreds of trainees in trades like cooks, chefs and sommeliers in Brittany who all want English-language training and experience.

‘They used to go to UK but that had become more difficult, so they could go to Jersey,’ he said.

‘There’s also a phenomenal international business college in Rennes, where they speak English on campus, and Jersey doesn’t have its own business college at the moment.’

He added that the development of these sorts of links could all help to improve the currently difficult relations between the British and French.