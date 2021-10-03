Call for hospital plans to be backed – amid new protests

Professor Ashok Handa, the medical director of the Our Hospital project Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Professor Ashok Handa, the project’s medical director, warned that parts of the General Hospital might have to be shut down by 2027 if the decision is not taken to deliver the Island’s largest ever capital project on time in 2026.

He said that he was ‘not holding a gun to the head’ of decision makers, but that the Overdale project was ‘the right thing for the people of Jersey’.

Professor Handa made the plea as the Friends of Our Hospital campaign group were set to stage two protests – yesterday and next Tuesday – over the estimated cost of the facility.

Criticised by the future-hospital Scrutiny panel for speaking out in the past, Professor Handa said he nonetheless believed he had a responsibility to highlight the condition of the present Gloucester Street hospital.

‘In 2027, someone could turn round and say you knew that and you didn’t make it really clear to us that we definitely needed a new hospital.

‘It isn’t my decision but it’s a really important decision for the people of Jersey to make and I’m just trusting people’s judgment to make the right decision,’ he said.

Professor Handa said he understood the concerns of those worried by the prospect of government borrowing but he contrasted the uncertainty over the performance of financial markets with what he said was known about the condition of the General Hospital.

‘What we do know is that in just over five years, we may have to shut down parts of the Hospital if we don’t do something. That I do know absolutely.

‘I don’t know what the markets are going to do in ten or 20 years but I do know that, in 2027, you are going to start to have trouble keeping your hospital going,’ Professor Handa said.

He defended the cost of the £804.5 million capital project – subject to an amendment in next week’s debate to introduce an initial £550 million cap – and expressed confidence that contractual arrangements to share any project over- or underspend would incentivise the contractors to deliver within budget.

Commenting after the publication earlier this week of an open letter signed by 43 consultants and senior hospital staff in support of the new-hospital project, the professor said that he had not been involved in its composition and had read it for the first time in the JEP.

But he described it as ‘very welcome’ and said that it provided confirmation of the extent to which medical professionals had been involved in the development of the project.

‘It demonstrates the strength of feeling among all healthcare staff but particularly by the leaders in the medical world.

‘Many of these are key opinion leaders and responsible for service delivery, and my reading of the letter was that they were really concerned for patient welfare and the future of healthcare in Jersey,’ he said.