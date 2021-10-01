Minister overturns Grouville homeowner’s approved plans

Approved plans to demolish and rebuild Oaklands, in Grouville, have been overturned by the Environment Minister following a recommendation by an independent planning inspector

Deputy John Young made the decision following the publication of a report by independent planning inspector Philip Staddon, who deemed that the existing property, Oaklands, on Chemin des Maltières, could be refurbished and repaired at a reasonable cost – and that its demolition would therefore be against the principles of green-zone developments in the Island Plan.

He also said that the proposals failed to demonstrate how they would improve the surrounding environment – a prerequisite for applications within the green zone.

The plans were initially approved by the Planning Committee in March but an objector, named only as Mr M Harrison, lodged an appeal against that decision citing eight separate grounds. These included the committee allegedly failing to give sufficient regard to the proposed property’s impact on Mont Orgueil Castle, its impact on a neighbouring property and an alleged inconsistency in comparison to the way other planning applications had been dealt with.

In assessing the proposals, Mr Staddon said the property was well over a mile away from Mont Orgueil Castle and that the heritage site would not be affected, that the development would not cause unreasonable harm to the property next door and that the circumstances of other applications had been different. He added that he would be dealing with the Oaklands application on its individual merits. However, the inspector raised questions about whether the redevelopment was justified and highlighted how only ‘exceptional development’ was allowed within the Island’s green zone.

In a report he said: ‘The evidence before me indicates that the existing dwelling could be realistically repaired and refurbished at a relatively modest cost and that would generate less waste and expend fewer resources.

‘There is no convincing evidence to demonstrate that the proposal would contribute to a more sustainable form of development. The proposal therefore fails to satisfy the requirements of policy GD1 (1a) [of the Island Plan], which states that a building capable of being repaired or refurbished will not be replaced. This weighs against the proposal.’