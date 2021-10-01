Charity cyclists head home after climbing Mont Ventoux

Some of the 43 Jersey cyclists after completing their ascent of Mont Ventoux

The Macmillan Jersey Cycle Challenge saw the group complete a four-day journey of more than 340 miles from Lyon to Marseille, including an ascent of Mont Ventoux, the 1,900-metre summit known as the ‘Beast of Provence’.

All 43 members of the Jersey contingent successfully reached the top of Mont Ventoux on Wednesday after a gruelling non-stop climb. In the process, they defied strong winds that saw some participants forced to make the first stage of their descent in a support vehicle as a result of safety concerns.

Stephanie Gibaut, head of income and operations for Macmillan Jersey, praised the commitment of the group, who were aged between their 30s and 60s with a range of levels of cycling experience.

She said: ‘Some of the group have done quite a few different challenges and they said this was the hardest one that they’ve done.

‘The mountain was just relentless – some of the team were climbing constantly for almost five hours, and the winds were getting quite bad by the time everyone had got to the top.’

Just reaching the starting line in Lyon on Monday was a triumph for the organisers of the event, which was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020 between Bologna and Rome in Italy.

After an initial postponement to May of this year, the challenge was delayed again until September and then, with just five weeks’ notice, was switched from Italy to France as a result of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

‘France was open and a bit more lenient, although there have still been lots of Covid requirements that everyone’s had to deal with,’ Mrs Gibaut added.

Macmillan Jersey was delighted that the delayed challenge was eventually able to take place, with proceeds expected to reach around £130,000.

Mrs Gibaut said the total raised was likely to make up about 20% of the charity’s annual income and that all the funds would be spent on providing care for cancer patients in Jersey.

The event’s main sponsor was Investec, with support from other backers, including Jersey Post, which loaned the vehicles used by a three-person support crew, and JT, for providing telecoms assistance.