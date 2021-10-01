Almost quarter of over-80s have received Covid booster

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Latest statistics published yesterday, covering the period to Sunday 26 September, show that 23% of those aged 80 and above – a total of 1,143 Islanders – had received their third jab.

The booster programme began on 20 September and officials have said boosters will be offered to the vast majority of over-50s, and younger people with underlying conditions, by mid-November.

The first phase of the booster programme has focused on the over-80s, as well as health and social care workers and staff and residents of care homes, with an overall total of 2,002 doses administered so far.

With effect from Monday, over-70s will be able to book their appointments for the booster, which has to be delivered at least six months after a second jab. The scope of the programme will widen each week throughout October to include all over-50s, as well as those aged 16 to 49 who are considered vulnerable or at risk.

Including the early stages of the booster programme, the total number of doses administered in Jersey so far stands at just over 153,000, with 85% of those aged 18 and over being double-jabbed and a further 2% having received one dose to date.

Among the 18-to-29-year-old age group, 63% have had two doses, with a further 5% having had one dose so far.