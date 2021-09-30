Chief minister confident in fuel supplies

Picture: PA (31769248)

Seeking to reassure Islanders over energy supplies following supply issues for petrol and oil in the UK, Senator Le Fondré said the Island’s supplies of petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas were secure.

He added that talks with Jersey Gas had provided reassurance over further price hikes, after the increase of 13.2% announced last week. ‘We have been advised that the measures Jersey Gas has brought in are sufficient to bridge the global price instability, without any further increases.’

While the Chief Minister said that the government knew that the ‘most vulnerable domestic gas customers may need extra support’, no details of the nature of support have been announced.

Jersey’s government is maintaining what it called ‘constructive dialogue’ with the Island’s energy suppliers and Senator Le Fondré stressed that the supply problems experienced in the UK did not apply in Jersey.

‘The Island has recently received a delivery of petrol, diesel and heating oil, our storage facilities are full, and there are no problems expected with scheduled deliveries from the UK or Europe. We have locally-employed delivery drivers, good succession planning in place, and we do not anticipate any interruption in supply.