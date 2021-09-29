St Martin to vote on kerbside recycling

Recycling in Trinity. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31761512)

A parish assembly is to be held at the Public Hall this Thursday at 7pm, to decide whether the service should be introduced in March.

Parish Constable Karen Shenton-Stone said she was ‘hopeful’ the move would pass, after St Ouen became the ninth parish to make the change earlier this year.

She said: ‘We are hoping to become the tenth. There was huge amount of interest for it in 2019, but then Covid hit and, with such a large audience, we were unable to hold the vote. So when everything opened back up we thought we would get it going again.’

She added: ‘St Martin’s parishioners are excellent at recycling and there is a real appetite for it.’

Should parishioners vote in favour of the scheme on Thursday, St Clement and Grouville will become the only parishes without plans for such provisions.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘I am looking forward to St Martin coming on board and hopefully, when they are ready, the remaining parishes will do the same.’

Andy Farmer, the co-founder of Littlefeet Environmental, welcomed the proposed service and encouraged parishioners to attend the vote. He said: ‘Personally I can’t believe it’s taken this long to roll it all out, but it is fantastic and it really does help with recycling. Having uniformity certainly makes things simpler so I do think it should be standard across the Island.’

He urged the remaining parishes to ‘get with the times’ and introduce similar schemes.