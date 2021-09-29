Minister: ‘I’ll vote against assisted-dying proposition’

Health Minister Richard Renouf. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31763808)

Speaking publicly for the first time about his feelings on the controversial issue, the Deputy said he had been influenced by two personal factors: dealing with clients approaching the end of their lives during his time as an advocate and having a close family member with a serious health condition.

Deputy Renouf (pictured below) said he was not satisfied that there would be sufficient protection for vulnerable Islanders and that he preferred to champion the end-of-life care available in Jersey.

The Deputy, who stressed he was talking as an individual States Member rather than in his capacity as Health Minister, shared his thoughts in the wake of the report published by a citizens’ jury, which favoured legalising assisted dying. A proposition calling for assisted dying to be made legal is due to be lodged in October and will be debated by States Members in December.

He said: ‘I’m pleased with the jury process. It’s been thorough and provides a structure for debate.

‘I think it’s right that the government makes sure the matter is investigated and debated but, as a government, we don’t have a position on this. It’s a societal issue and I’m not acting as a spokesman for the Health Department.

‘In my [legal] work with private clients, I dealt with the affairs of elderly people, some of whom were ill and may have wanted to end their lives. But I also saw cases where people were frail and cared for by family members and had the view of not wanting to be a burden, which is typical of a certain generation.’

Deputy Renouf said there were a few cases where money became a paramount consideration, with family members not behaving as they should and suggesting that money was being ‘squandered’ on caring for elderly relatives with a limited quality of life.

He added: ‘That’s why we have to be careful. Proponents of this may be strong-willed people who know what they want and give voice to it but frail people are susceptible to influence.

‘I fear that, whatever safeguards were put in place, I don’t see how you can “tease out” the truth about whether a vulnerable person has reached a settled choice free of undue influence.’

Deputy Renouf said he was concerned that, in three pages of comments for the States Assembly, the citizens’ jury had included only a single line – and no detail – about protecting vulnerable people.

It was important to reflect on the complexity of the issues involved, he added, rather than giving quick responses. ‘If you’re stopped on the street and asked if you would want someone to have to die in pain, you would probably want to be compassionate and say “no”, but it’s not that straightforward,’ he said.

Deputy Renouf, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and has been Health Minister since 2018, said he was shocked by the outcome of a pre-election poll three years ago.

He said: ‘Candidates were asked if they supported assisted dying and, within 24 hours, most of them had responded saying they were in favour. I think that’s a dereliction of duty. This deserves more consideration.’

A concentration on palliative care services was cited by Deputy Renouf as his preferred means of dealing with people approaching the end of their life.

‘People are afraid of death and, especially, of dying in circumstances where they are not in control and are in a lot of pain, but palliative care has come on in leaps and bounds and it’s very rare that someone dies in agonising pain,’ he said.