Public funds not invested with local asset firms

Mark Clubb said Jersey was marketed as a 'leading international finance centre'

According to figures in the latest Government Plan, more than £4 billion is expected, by 2022, to be held in reserves such as the Social Security Fund and the Strategic Reserve, with hundreds of millions also held in pension funds for public sector employees.

But the JEP has learned that none of these funds have been placed with Jersey investment managers, despite the Island’s reputation as a leading finance centre.

The 61 different managers used are based in jurisdictions including the UK, the USA, Guernsey, France, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark.

Mark Clubb, the executive chairman of asset management firm TEAM plc, said that it was ‘totally disappointing’ that no Jersey-headquartered managers were being used.

‘We and Jersey Finance sell or market Jersey as a leading international finance centre with leading industry expertise. But we don’t eat our own cooking,’ he said. ‘We manage a local asset-management company employing local people, buying products and services locally, paying local taxes.

‘If we grow, we will employ more local people and further contribute to the local economy. The question to naturally ask is, how good at managing money are you? The answer: good enough for clients from all over the world to give us discretion to manage their money.’

He added: ‘Let’s not focus on our business, TEAM Asset Management. Surely we should be seeing our own local “internationally recognised” industry having a share of the management. Isle of Man and Guernsey governments both have very sizeable sums of their States money managed by local managers. What do our own government do for our own industry?’

Last year Deputy Kirsten Morel’s Putting Jersey Businesses First proposition was heavily backed by the States. It called for the government to maximise services procured from Jersey-based firms in order to help the Island’s recovery from the pandemic.

A Government of Jersey spokeswoman said that the fund managers utilised by the government did use service providers based in the Island.

‘Jersey seeks to operate an internationally diversified portfolio invested across a wide range of jurisdictions and asset classes. Often teams are spread around the world with multiple offices contributing to the success of the manager,’ she said. ‘Furthermore, modern finance companies operate through structures incorporating services from multiple jurisdictions, many of which are based in Jersey. Examples include Brevan Howard, Ravenscroft and Systematica, which have Jersey offices. Many other funds such as Blackrock, Greenoak and Threadneedle administer their funds using Jersey service providers.’

FACTBOX:

Expected GoJ reserves for 2022

-Strategic Reserve Fund - £1.7 billion

- Stabilisation Fund £632,000

- Health Insurance Fund £77m

- Long-Term Care Fund £51m

- Social Security Fund £88m

- Social Security (Reserve) Fund £2.1 billion

- Currency and Coinage Funds £124m

- Jersey Reclaim Fund £19m

- Housing Development Fund £14m

- Climate Emergency Fund £5.5m

- Other Special Funds £19m

Total: £4.2 billion