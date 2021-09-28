Millbrook gardens could put Jersey on ‘horticultural map’

An image from the Remnants of Life exhibition by Glen Perotte, which opens at CCA Galleries International tomorrow

Mike Nelhams, who became curator of the Tresco Abbey Garden in 1994, has accepted a role as planting adviser for the new project to convert the disused Millbrook House and its gardens into a five-star hotel specialising in cultural breaks.

The project is being undertaken by CCA Galleries International and Mr Nelhams will be in Jersey tomorrow to give a talk at the gallery about the potential he says Jersey offers to those with an interest in gardens.

‘The similarities of two small Atlantic islands, such as my own home island of Tresco on the Isles of Scilly and that of Jersey in the Channel islands, with almost mirrored climates, means the opportunity is there to create something really special for the horticultural world to admire,’ he said. Tresco Abbey Garden, established by Augustus Smith in the 19th century around the ruins of a Benedictine Abbey, is home to 20,000 plants from across the world’s Mediterranean climate zones, from Brazil to New Zealand and Burma to South Africa, and is one of the principal visitor attractions in the Scilly Isles.

Mr Nelhams said that the project to convert Millbrook House – with a £14 million investment from CCA Galleries International – offered ‘great long-term prospects’ for the garden.

His talk coincides with the opening of a photographic exhibition highlighting the contribution the natural world makes to our urban environment.

Glen Perotte’s Remnants of Life explores the way in which nature silently occupies the hedgerows that still exist and the smallest bits of soil, often forcing its way through concrete slabs and tarmacked roads to assert its place in the human world.

A spokesperson for CCA Galleries International said they looked forward to launching the exhibition with Mr Nelhams’ talk, describing the show as ‘a bold presentation of plant life reimagined in a unique and truly beautiful way’.