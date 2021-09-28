Government Plan earmarks £4.95m for renovations to Elizabeth Castle

Elizabeth Castle hospital block. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31728219)

Proposals were only included in last year’s plan following an amendment, approved by the States, which committed the government to fund the repairs – but only if Jersey Heritage and ministers could show they had thoroughly investigated what were described as ‘other potential funding mechanisms’.

However, the Government Plan acknowledges that this work has been completed and, if the States approve the new document in its current form, £4.95 million will be provided over a three-year period beginning next year to complete the work, aspects of which were first identified as a priority in the States 40 years ago.

The project will convert what is said to be one of the earliest purpose-built hospital buildings into a venue for hire. This will be supported by the conversion of an adjoining coal store which would provide meeting space, toilets and a kitchen. In addition, officers’ quarters on the parade ground will be renovated to allow the creation of further holiday accommodation and an exhibition space to help visitors to interpret the building.

According to the Government Plan, proposals submitted to Planning ‘will enhance and enrich the built environment to both aid interpretation and bring that understanding to a greater number of people, both locals and visitors’.

It notes that the grade-one-listed site of special interest, which comprises more than 35 structures, is one of Jersey’s most important monuments.

Jon Carter, chief executive of Jersey Heritage, said: ‘It is fantastic news that the restoration of Elizabeth Castle has been included as a major project in the proposed Government Plan 2022.

‘The restoration will not only help to protect the fabric of the castle but will provide new facilities to benefit visitors and the community, and we are very grateful that the significance of this iconic fortress to Island life has been recognised.’

If the States approve the plan, Jersey Heritage will be in a position to enter into contracts to begin the work next year. Mr Carter said work on the historic buildings would start ‘as soon as possible’.