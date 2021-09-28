Airline adjusts schedule after customer’s criticism

Blue Islands have added day-return travel options from Jersey to Guernsey

Businessman Tom Kyle had expressed disappointment that Blue Islands did not have any Jersey-Guernsey day-return options on its weekday schedule, while Guernsey residents were able to make one-day and half-day trips to Jersey.

Blue Islands has responded to the feedback by introducing two extra flights to its inter-island programme every Wednesday in October.

Mr Kyle, an engineer who has travelled regularly to Guernsey for more than 20 years to conduct health-and-safety inspections, said that in order to spend a full day working with clients in the island, his staff would need to travel the previous evening and then return to Jersey the morning after.

‘We’d need to pay for two nights in a hotel and the risk is that we’d have to pass costs on to clients, or their equipment can’t be properly maintained, or we may lose out to UK rivals,’ he said, adding: ‘It doesn’t seem fair that people from Guernsey can book day-returns – why couldn’t there be provision for us in the schedule, even just once a week?’

Blue Islands chief executive Rob Veron said the airline was committed to providing the best possible connectivity for Jersey, but had to balance this with demand and financial sustainability.

He said: ‘This is a challenging balance to strike, especially throughout the pandemic, when it has been extremely difficult to forecast demand and establish with any certainty when markets will return sufficiently to justify higher frequency services.’

Mr Veron said he had been pleased to note a growth in demand and passenger volumes as customers reconnected with colleagues, clients and friends, leading to the decision to adjust the schedule.

‘Against this backdrop, we have added day-return travel options from Jersey to Guernsey on Wednesdays in October, and are also pleased to confirm that, from 1 November, Blue Islands will operate six flights per day between the islands from Monday to Friday, with convenient morning and evening timings in both directions, as well as a middle-of-the-day-travel option,’ he said.

On learning about the airline’s response, Mr Kyle described the news as ‘fantastic’.

‘I’m really pleased that they’ve taken the feedback on board and am sure it will help a lot of people,’ he said.

In July 2020 it was confirmed that a loan of up to £10 million would be provided by Jersey’s government, as part of a partnership deal with Blue Islands, to safeguard links between the Island and the UK in the wake of the collapse of Flybe earlier in the year.

Criticism was levelled at Condor Ferries recently in the JEP’s letters pages for the connectivity between Jersey and France, which, it was claimed, limits the options for Islanders wanting to make weekend returns via St Malo.