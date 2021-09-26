Lightning strike causes St Brelade house fire

By Michael MorrisNewsPublished:

A PROPERTY in St Brelade caught fire after being struck by lightning in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Picture: Jersey Fire and Rescue (31741996)
Picture: Jersey Fire and Rescue (31741996)

Twenty people were evacuated from the apartment buildings to St Brelade Parish Hall.

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters attended the incident.

Jersey Fire and Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries to anyone.

