The Health Minister accepts most plans for maternity services

Deputy Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Health Minister Richard Renouf has accepted most recommendations made by the Health and Social Security Panel in July, which also backed a ‘midwife-led model of care’ and a specialist midwife to support women who are breastfeeding.

Renovation work has started on the Island’s maternity unit, with head of midwifery Dana Scot saying last month that the £6.5 million ‘long-overdue’ refurbishment would address some of the concerns.

The panel highlighted inadequate facilities and inconsistent care as some of the service’s issues, adding that significant work was needed, despite some progress having been made.

Of the 29 recommendations in the report, Deputy Renouf has accepted 24, with three partially accepted and two rejected.

He said appointing a specialist breastfeeding midwife was a priority for early 2022, and that developing a midwife-led model of care was ongoing but that continuity of care had been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A maternity-workforce strategy is being developed and will be published in 2022, while a midwife who specialises in perinatal mental health – the period during pregnancy and the first year following birth – is expected to be appointed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

But Deputy Renouf said a recommendation on engaging with an ‘independent estates expert’ to assess the options for upgrade work, and provide ‘a more rapid response’ was rejected as refurbishment work had already started on the unit ‘and I would not wish to delay this important work’.

He rejected a recommendation on engaging with the Jersey Care Commission, saying the responsibility was with Health and Community Services.

Deputy Renouf said the Scrutiny panel’s report would ‘continue to inform the way in which we develop our maternity services now and in the future to the benefit of women, children and families’.