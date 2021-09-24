Hike in Jersey gas prices

Jersey Gas customers will see a 13.2% increase in their bills. Jersey Gas customers will see a 13.2% increase in their bills.

Jersey Gas has announced that customers are to see a 13.2% total increase in their bills from the middle of October.

This follows 'significant increases in the cost of all forms of wholesale gas currently being experienced across the world'.

Last year, gas prices in the Island rose by 6.5%, with Jersey Gas saying earlier this week that it had seen a 90% rise in costs amid a global energy crisis.

The announcement equates to a £10-15 per month increase for the average customer, according to the company.

The price rise will be reviewed by Islands Energy Group, the parent company of Jersey Gas, in six months.

A 2% price decrease is being cancelled out by a 15.2% market-linked increase, which Jersey Gas say may be reduced in six months if market conditions allow.

Islands Energy Group chief executive Jo Cox said she understood the 'news of price increases for customers can cause concern'.