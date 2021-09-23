States Chamber tours in Democracy Week

free tours of the States Chamber are due to take place throughout the week

Jenny O’Brien, head of digital and public engagement at the States Greffe, said that the annual event, which starts on 28 September, would also help Islanders of all ages to ‘understand how they can have their say in shaping the Island’s future’.

She said: ‘Democracy Week is a fantastic opportunity for Islanders of all ages to find out more about Jersey’s unique political system. With next year’s general election less than nine months away, it’s great to see how much interest there is in the changes to the electoral system and the issues people care about.’

There will be a live Q&A with States Members at 7pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which can be accessed through the States Assembly Facebook Page, while free tours of the States Chamber are due to take place throughout the week and a meeting of the Youth Parliament will be held in the States Chamber on the Wednesday.

Islanders can also vote for their favourite Island Views photography competition entry, with 200 entries on display in the Royal Square.