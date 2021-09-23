Pride of Jersey winners to be named tonight

The Pride of Jersey Awards event in 2019

After twice being postponed due to the pandemic, the 2020 awards are to be presented at Le Manoir de Rooster – the headquarters of Pride sponsor Albert Bartlett – on Trinity Hill.

A total of 14 awards will be handed out at the gala ceremony, including a new award for Mental Health Champion.

Following a public vote – in which a record-breaking 36,887 votes were cast – three finalists have been named in each category, with the winners selected by a panel comprising a previous winner, a representative from the award sponsor and a member of staff from the JEP. Each winner will receive a prize worth £1,000 from their category sponsor.

The ceremony will be hosted by singer Georgi Mottram and former EastEnders star Jonny Labey.

The finalists:

- Ambassador of the Year: Becky Houzé, Neil MacLachlan and Hugo De Castro (who has sadly passed away and will be represented at the awards by close friends).

- Angel of the Year: Mo (Maurice) Marquer, Janni Boon and Marge McFarlane.

- Child of the Year: Hamish Brodie, Amelia Gent and Ocean Brown.

- Community Champion of the Year: Cheyenne O’Connor, Gary Burgess and Brighter Futures.

- Customer Service Employee of the Year: Ben Benander and Peter Howarth, Daniele Di Pietro and Magda Bochen.

- Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Beresford Street Kitchen, Gary Burgess and Abigail Atkinson.

- Environmentalist of the Year: Roberta Ross, Jersey Mencap and Jersey Dairy.

- Grandparent(s) of the Year: Gwen and Barry Blampied, Jean Wilson and Elena and Farouq Faiz.

- Inspirational Leader of the Year: Mark Baker, Dr Ivan Muscat and Mick and Christine Marett.

- Mental Health Champion: Andy Le Seelleur, John Clark and Amy Hall.

- Neighbour of the Year: Kayleigh Carson, Lorraine Bizouarn and Lesley Daniell.

- Teacher of the Year: Ali Russell, Lisa Paul and Katerina Byrne.

- Volunteer/fundraiser of the Year: Will Highfield, Pete Wright and Rachel Scott-Renouf (who has sadly passed away and will be represented by close friends).