New speed limits are approved – despite objections

The Roads Committee approved the changes at their meeting yesterday, at the St Helier Parish Hall Picture: Chris Perkins

The parish’s Roads Committee yesterday approved proposals to reclassify 54 roads – including Mont Cochon, part of Mount Bingham, La Pouquelaye and Rue de l’Etau – as 20mph areas, while a further five are to become 15mph.

The decision was made following a consultation, in which almost 400 Islanders collectively made 674 submissions regarding the changes.

Of the 59 roads earmarked for reduced limits, 35 were not backed by the public, while 13 garnered an equal amount of support and objections.

Plans to reduce part of St Aubin’s Road to 20mph received 95 objections – the most of all the proposed changes – with 14 in favour of the move.

Although all of the new speed limits were approved, Constable Simon Crowcroft – who chairs the Roads Committee – said the consultation ‘was taken into account’. He said: ‘I think the numbers are important in terms of how the statistics are presented.

‘For example, some of the roads objected to only received one against and none in support. I also think there was some confusion as to how much of St Aubin’s Road was to be changed.’

Mr Crowcroft said he would write to the honorary and States police to request more traffic enforcement in the parish.

‘It certainly makes parishes safer for residents and pets as well. Pets are often killed by speeding cars. If people drive more slowly, they will be more aware of the road conditions and be more likely to see a cat or a dog that is crossing the road,’ he added.

Roads Committee member Ted Vibert said: ‘It’s enforcement that worries me. There are a number of technologies available and if we are going to be serious about curtailing the speed on our roads – and I think we should be – we have to use modern technology to enforce it. It is all very well having a speed limit but, without enforcement, we are wasting our time.’

Mr Crowcroft responded: ‘My personal view is that we don’t need speed cameras in Jersey. I think the strength in Jersey is that speed enforcement can take place at any time on any road – by the States or honorary police – and that seems to me a much more effective deterrent than a speed camera.’

Silvio Alves, the parish’s head of infrastructure, said: ‘We will now write to the Infrastructure Minister [Kevin Lewis] with the list of roads that have been approved by the Roads Committee and ask him for his support.

‘Some of these roads are actually on IHE [Infrastructure, Housing and Environment] land.

‘We will share with him the consultation results and ask him to instruct the law officers to commence work on the changes.’

No firm date for the changes has been given but they cannot come into force until the required law drafting has been completed and appropriate new signage has been installed.

The first phase of the scheme – which forms part of the Infrastructure Department’s Road Safety Action Plan – has already seen Havre des Pas and all public highways within the ring road rezoned to 20mph.

THE SPEED-LIMIT CHANGES

- BALMORAL DRIVE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- BELLOZANNE ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- CHAPEL LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- CLAREMONT ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- CLARENCE ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- CLUBLEY ESTATE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- COLLEGE HILL: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- DONGOLA ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- DRURY LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- ELIZABETH LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- FARLEY’S LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- FOUNTAIN LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- GROSVENOR STREET: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- HANSFORD LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LA POUQUELAYE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LA RUE CYRIL MAUGER: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15mph

- LA RUE DE CARTERET: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LA RUE DE L’ÉTAU: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LA RUE DE PODÊTRE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LA RUE DES CANONS: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15mph

- LA RUELLE DE RAUVET: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15mph

- LA RUETTE DES PARCQS: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15mph

- LE BRETON LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LE CLOS ST ANDRE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LE CLOS VAZE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- LOWER KING’S CLIFF: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- MANOR PARK ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- MONT COCHON: Current speed limit 30mph, part change to 20mph

- MONT PINEL: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- MOUNT BINGHAM: Current speed limit 30mph, part change to 20mph

- OLD DON ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- OLD MONT COCHON: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- OLD ST ANDREW’S ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- OLD ST JAMES’ PLACE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- PARADE ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- PARIS LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- PATRICK FREELEY LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15mph

- PEN-Y-CRAIG AVENUE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- PLEASANT STREET: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- QUEEN’S AVENUE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- QUEEN’S LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- RALEIGH AVENUE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- RALEIGH LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- RICHMOND ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- ROUSSEL STREET: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- SEAFIELD AVENUE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- SOUTH HILL: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- ST ANDREW’S ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- ST AUBIN’S ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change part to 20mph

- ST JOHN’S ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- TOWER ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- TYNEVILLE LANE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- UNDERCLIFFE ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- UPPER CLARENDON ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- UPPER KING’S CLIFF: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- UPPER MIDVALE ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- VALLEY ROAD: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph

- WEST PARK AVENUE: Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20mph