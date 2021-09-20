Recognition for head of vaccination programme

Becky Sherrington Picture: JON GUEGAN.

Becky Sherrington was named public sector director of the year at the annual event, while special ‘chair’ awards were also presented by IoD chairperson Lisa Springate to three chief executives in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

These were Digital Jersey’s Tony Moretta, Simon Soar of the Jersey Hospitality Association and Graeme Smith of Jersey Business.

A total of 240 guests attended the function, which was hosted by comedian Rory Bremner, at The Royal Yacht hotel on Friday evening, including Chief Minister John Le Fondré, the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, and the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton.

Other director of the year awards were won by Co-op chief executive Mark Cox (large business), Dan Hare of Continuum (small/medium enterprise) and Gavin Reid of Randalls (family business).

The judging panel was chaired by business fixer Kevin Keen, and was made up of John Henwood, Brendan McMahon, Dr Lesley Dickie, Kate Wright, Kristina Le Feuvre, and Tom Hacquoil.

James Gaudin, managing partner of gold sponsor Appleby, said: ‘Without question, this has been one of the most challenging periods in which to lead a business.

‘The calibre of nominees and winners each year for these awards is always impressive and this year is no exception, but perhaps all the more remarkable in the context of leading through a pandemic.’

Ms Springate added: ‘The [IoD] chair usually only presents one discretionary award, but the last 18 months have seen unprecedented challenges.