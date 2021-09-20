54 St Helier roads could be reduced to 20mph

Constable Simon Crowcroft said he could see 'both sides of the problem'

The proposals, which form part of the Infrastructure Department’s Road Safety Action Plan, have identified 54 roads to be reclassified as 20mph – including Mont Cochon, part of Mount Bingham, La Pouquelaye and Rue de l’Etau – as well as five to be rezoned to 15mph.

A public consultation was launched earlier this year, and the Roads Committee is now due to discuss the proposed changes at its meeting on Wednesday.

Silvio Alves, the parish’s head of infrastructure, said the consultation had garnered around 600 responses from more than 300 people.

He said: ‘We have put forward a draft report for the Roads Committee to consider – generally a lot of the views [in the consultation feedback] were against the changes to 20mph. The one that seemed to be a big issue for a lot of people was St Aubin’s Inner Road, as there was hardly any support for that one.

However, there were some roads in built-up areas that seemed to gain support, such as La Pouquelaye.’

He added: ‘It was good to see so many comments generated, some of which were very vocal but that is the whole point of doing a consultation. The Roads Committee will consider the feedback and make their final decision – it will be down to them as the authority for the parish roads to decide how many roads or changes are made, but they have to take into account people’s comments.’

Following the decision of the Roads Committee, the parish will ask Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis to instruct law officers to implement the necessary changes for the new speed limits.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft, who chairs the Roads Committee, said: ‘I think most States Members would agree that they get a lot of calls about speeding – probably more than anything else, and particularly in town.’

However, he said he could see ‘both sides of the problem’ and that he understood why some Islanders were against the changes.

‘At the end of the day, it will be for the Roads Committee to consider,’ he added.

The first phase of the scheme has already seen Havre des Pas and all public highways within the ring road rezoned to 20mph.

Feedback on the current phase is expected to be published soon.

Proposed road changes:

BALMORAL DRIVE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

BELLOZANNE ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

CHAPEL LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

CLAREMONT ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

CLARENCE ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

CLUBLEY ESTATE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

COLLEGE HILL; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

DONGOLA ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

DRURY LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

ELIZABETH LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

FARLEY'S LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

FOUNTAIN LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

GROSVENOR STREET; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

HANSFORD LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LA POUQUELAYE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LA RUE CYRIL MAUGER; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15 mph

LA RUE DE CARTERET; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LA RUE DE L'ÉTAU; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LA RUE DE PODÊTRE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LA RUE DES CANONS; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15 mph

LA RUELLE DE RAUVET; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15 mph

LA RUETTE DES PARCQS; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15 mph

LE BRETON LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LE CLOS ST ANDRE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LE CLOS VAZE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

LOWER KINGS CLIFF; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

MANOR PARK ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

MONT COCHON; Current speed limit 30mph, part change to 20 mph

MONT PINEL; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

MOUNT BINGHAM; Current speed limit 30mph, part change to 20 mph

OLD DON ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

OLD MONT COCHON; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

OLD ST ANDREWS ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

OLD ST JAMES PLACE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

PARADE ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

PARIS LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

PATRICK FREELEY LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 15 mph

PEN-Y-CRAIG AVENUE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

PLEASANT STREET; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

QUEEN'S AVENUE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

QUEEN'S LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

RALEIGH AVENUE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

RALEIGH LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

RICHMOND ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

ROUSSEL STREET; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

SEAFIELD AVENUE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

SOUTH HILL; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

ST ANDREWS ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

ST AUBINS ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change part to 20 mph

ST JOHNS ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

TOWER ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

TYNEVILLE LANE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

UNDERCLIFFE ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

UPPER CLARENDON ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

UPPER KINGS CLIFF; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

UPPER MIDVALE ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

VALLEY ROAD; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph

WEST PARK AVENUE; Current speed limit 30mph, change to 20 mph