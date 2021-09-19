Petition for nudist beach at L’Etacq

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

An online petition, which by yesterday afternoon had 37 signatures, has requested that L’Etacq be open to naturists.

The petition says: ‘Most European countries have nudist beaches allowing naturists to feel free and I feel it’s time Jersey allows a section of a beach (L’Etacq) to become that beach.

‘This would bring in more tourism from the UK during the summer season. People like to roam free and as the saying goes: “We’re all born naked and the rest is drag”.’

Earlier this year, Andrew Welch, a spokesman for British Naturism, said Jersey was ‘potentially behind the pack as far as social nudity is concerned’.

He added that ‘a lot more people’ might visit Jersey if there was a beach available where people could go nude bathing.

Currently, anyone wishing to take their clothes off on an Island beach could be breaking exposure laws.