Drone ‘was 200ft from passenger aircraft’

Jersey Airport Picture: JON GUEGAN.

The incident involved an Airbus A320 – which can carry up to 186 passengers – and occurred while the plane was flying at around 1,200ft.

A short time after the incident, on 11 June, States police officers were sent out to investigate but were unable to find the drone or its operator.

The aircraft landed without incident and the case has now been closed.

It is not the first time there has been an incident involving a suspected drone.

In 2018, an investigation was launched after the pilots of two aircraft – a commercial plane and a large corporate jet – reported seeing a drone being flown a few hundred metres away as they approached the runway.

In 2019, flying was suspended at Jersey Airport after a private pilot reported seeing one of the devices near the airfield.