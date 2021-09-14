Winter Covid coping plan to be announced this week

Chief Minister John Le Fondré Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

Senator John Le Fondré provided a short update on his government’s plans as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today prepared to outline his own roadmap for coping with the pandemic over the coming months.

The Chief Minister said: ‘We are aware that the UK will release their Covid-19 winter strategy, and we have been planning our own announcement for later this week.

‘Although rates of infection in Jersey are likely to rise and fall perhaps several times over autumn and winter, we are in a very good place and our successful vaccination programme has changed our strategy towards Covid.’

Senator Le Fondré confirmed that ministers had been meeting over recent months to develop plans for the coming winter, drawing on advice from Public Health and the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell.

‘Plans include a provision for Covid-19 boosters and guidance on how we can all play our part in minimising risk, he added, promising ‘an announcement with full details at a press conference in the next few days’.

Mr Johnson has been reported by the UK media as being determined to avoid future lockdowns this winter, but also to be ready to warn that compulsory mask-wearing and work-from-home guidance could return in the event of a major rise in case numbers.