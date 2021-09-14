Carers can travel on buses for free

Picture: JON GUEGAN.

The AvanchiAccess scheme, a partnership between the government and LibertyBus, is to be extended so that a companion is able to travel with passengers who are unable to travel alone.

Eligible Islanders who are part of the existing programme, or new customers wanting to apply for the extended AvanchiAccess+ scheme, should pick up an application form from Liberation Bus Station, parish halls, doctors’ surgeries and community organisations.

Islanders must meet the eligibility criteria, which includes having a long-term disability that prevents them from driving and the need to have a companion help them on the bus some or all of the time.

The full criteria are available on the gov.je/buses or libertybus.je websites, and it is also possible to inquire at the customer service desk at Liberation Station.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘I am delighted that we can build on the success of the concessionary bus pass scheme, which first began in 2017, and make travelling on the bus more convenient. ‘We have worked closely with LibertyBus to implement this and I look forward to seeing the benefits it brings.’