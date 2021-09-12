Rescue operation launched after boat strikes rocks at Ecréhous

The view of the stricken vessel from the RNLI's St Catherine inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Jersey (31651341)

The incident happened just after 11am on Friday and the stricken vessel's crew, some of whom sustained minor injuries, were picked up by a passing Jersey Seafaris vessel which happened to be in the area conducting a tour at the time.

Jersey Coastguard dispatched the RNLI's St Catherine inshore lifeboat to the scene which carried out medical assessments on the patients. The St Helier all-weather vessel was sent out to the scene to pick up the casualties and take them back to Jersey.

Hours later, after the tide had risen enough, the St Catherine RNLI crew were used to oversee the operation to refloat the stricken motor-cruiser and tow it back to Gorey where it was hoisted out the water for repairs.

A post on Facebook by Jersey Seafaris said: 'The salvage team patched up the holes and towed her back to Gorey with the use of pumps to keep her afloat.'