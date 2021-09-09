Tennerfest off the menu for many restaurants

PICTURE: Adrian Miller (31631429)

The Tennerfest food festival has been hit by a lack of staff and supply issues, leaving ‘many regulars’ unable to participate.

Organisers of the yearly promotion – which runs from 1 October to 11 November and enables local businesses to offer set menus at reduced prices – have issued a rallying cry for Islanders to support their restaurants.

June Ozanne, the director of Hamilton Brooke – the company behind the event – said it was an ‘incredibly challenging’ time for the industry, but that this year’s Tennerfest would still provide diners with ‘superb value’ across a number of outlets.

She said: ‘Jersey’s generally in a better place than autumn last year, but the hospitality industry has had to face huge challenges from Covid and Brexit – plus supply difficulties, price increases and staffing issues. We’d like people to support local restaurants by having a Tennerfest or two in October and November. The pleasures of dining out in such a wide variety of places is one of the joys of living in Jersey, so let’s help preserve that.’

Staffing issues within the hospitality sector – fuelled by Brexit and Covid – meant some businesses have been forced to close temporarily or operate a reduced service in recent weeks.

Ms Ozanne said: ‘Many of our regulars have had to skip doing the Tennerfest this year, either closing for the winter or being unable to cope with the extra numbers that Tennerfest brings in.’

When asked if this year’s festival would be different, she said: ‘Yes and no. It’s been harder behind the scenes for people, and we do have some of the regulars who have had to pause for this year. But on the other side there are new people coming in like Shinzo, L’Auberge du Nord, Refuel and La Hougue Bie Tearooms. We know that the enthusiasm and appetite from the public for Tennerfests is there.’

The festival’s organisers have also backed calls for diners to be patient and kind towards restaurant staff.