Staff shortage forces café to reduce trading

Andrew Hosegood at El Tico Beach Cantina: ‘In my 25 years in the industry I have never had to close a business due to staff shortages’

Andrew Hosegood, who runs El Tico Beach Cantina, said that recruiting staff from abroad had been made ‘near enough impossible’ due to Brexit work permits and the ‘lack of affordable accommodation’ in the Island.

El Tico is now set to close every Monday and Tuesday from next week onwards.

The café is usually open all year round for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week. However, due to a shortage of full-time staff, the loss of seasonal workers and students returning to university, the business has been forced to reduce its service.

The café is one of a number of businesses that have had to cut operations in recent weeks as long-running staffing issues within the hospitality sector have been exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic.

The Bar on the Waterfront, Vittoria restaurant and bar in Liberty Wharf, McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Pizza Hut have all remained closed or operated a reduced service in recent weeks.

Mr Hosegood said: ‘There is a massive structural issue relating to the hospitality industry. The unqualified housing market has been decimated and accommodation is so expensive that people cannot afford to come and work here. And staff who left the Island during the pandemic cannot get back here due to issues with Brexit work permits.

‘Until the penny drops with our politicians and these things change, the situation is only going to get worse. You are going to have an Island which is closed for the first few days of the week because businesses don’t have the staff to open and that benefits no one.’

Mr Hosegood suggested pulling Jersey out of the Common Travel Area in order to allow free movement and attract more foreign workers into the Island.

He said: ‘We have a massive market right on our doorstep. France and the rest of Europe are not too far away and their hospitality industries are not struggling. We have a lack of bodies here and we need to get more workers into the Island.