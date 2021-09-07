Social-distancing rules blamed for prisoners’ extra time in cells

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said that safety measures at the prison required by the pandemic had had an effect on contact hours

Deputy Gregory Guida’s comments come after recently published government performance results revealed that prisoners spent an average of 5½ hours a day outside their cell during the first six months of this year, compared to eight hours on average in 2020.

Deputy Guida said the impact of the pandemic ‘and the required safety measures to protect both prisoners and officers’ had had an effect, especially on time spent out of cells, contact hours and prisoners being placed in employment.

A combination of social distancing and some staffing vacancies is understood to be behind a lack of contact hours and time out of the cell, with several recruitment campaigns ongoing to address vacancies.

Contact hours for prisoners – time spent on employment training and education, in the library, on meetings with professionals or at the gym – were also down this year, averaging just under two hours, compared to 2½ hours in 2020.

And the department was also below its stated target for inmates having employment and accommodation in place when leaving prison, as well as a pre-release plan.

Deputy Guida said the prison was reviewing and redeveloping its learning and reoffending programmes.

The pandemic had also accelerated some positive changes for prisoners, according to Deputy Guida.

‘In addition, the pandemic accelerated the implementation of video-conferencing solutions for court appearances and for personal communications which allowed continued contacts during the lockdown but are also proving extremely useful for many of our prisoners who have most of their family abroad.’