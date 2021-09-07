Picture our vibrant island

Deputy Carolyn Labey said entries should capture the 'individuality' of the Island

The Island Identity Photography Competition 2021 has launched with the theme of ‘Defining Jersey’.

Entrants can capture their photographs on any device, as long as they are high-resolution, and can submit as many images as they wish.

The competition is part of the Government of Jersey’s Island Identity project, which aims to explore the different elements that define the Island.

International Development Minister, Deputy Carolyn Labey said: ‘Entries should capture the individuality of our Island, as well as your own unique experience of what it’s like to live here.’

One winner and five runners-up will be selected from 20 shortlisted entries, by judges Deputy Labey, the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq and local photographer Martin Toft.

Prizes include aerial trekking for a family of four at Valley Adventure Centre and wine tasting and distillery tours at La Mare Wine Estate.

The winning photograph will be permanently displayed in the boardroom of The Bridge Child and Family Centre in St Helier.

Photographs can be submitted by emailing islandidentity@gov.je, with the subject heading ‘Island Identity photo competition’, or by Instagram, tagging @islandidentity.je and using #DefiningJersey.

Entries must be labelled with the entrant’s name and location of the photograph. The closing date for submissions is Monday 20 September.