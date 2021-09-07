92-year-old ‘left helpless’ for fortnight in flat with no lift

Molly Fountain is unable to leave her flat at Maison Belleville: ‘This is not how I want to live’ Picture: JON GUEGAN

Molly Fountain, who lives at Maison Belleville in St Saviour, said she feels ‘helpless’ and that the estate agency who manage the property have not told her when the lift will be fixed and have not offered a temporary solution.

Mrs Fountain said: ‘The lift has not been working for a couple of weeks. I find it really difficult to walk and I cannot get up or down the stairs.

‘I have asked [the agency] when it will be fixed but no one can give me any information. They treat me like I’m an idiot.

‘I am fed up, I have been left stuck and helpless. The only exercise I can do is to walk down my corridor and back with my three-wheeler. I know that I am not going to be out and running around at my age, but it would be nice to be able to go outside and get some fresh air.’

She added: ‘I have been getting some of the housekeeping staff here to help push me up the stairs but my doctor said that is not a good idea because it has been causing me a lot of hip pain.’

Mrs Fountain said that the property was fitted with a temporary chair lift when the lift was broken previously. However, she said that she had not been given that option this time around.

She added: ‘I have not been given a temporary solution and it is so frustrating because all I can do is sit here.

‘No one seems to know when it will get repaired and it feels like I am going to be forgotten about.

‘I have to visit the hospital this week and the para-medics are going to have to come here and carry me up in a chair to get me out of the building. This is not how I want to live.

‘My daughter and one of the ladies from upstairs have had to bring me food, but there is only so much they can do. Unless the lift gets fixed I am going to be stuck here.’