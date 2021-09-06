Minister overrules planning inspector’s recommendation

The disagreement was based on plans for a roof terrace on a property in St Brelade

Deputy John Young made the decision following the publication of a report by David Hainsworth, who assessed the revised plans for Le Rocher Rouge near Les Ruisseaux housing estate.

The applicant, Axis Mason, wanted to amend the design of the proposed house by adding a roof terrace. Howard Morris, a nearby resident, objected to this and lodged the appeal.

Mr Hainsworth, the planning inspector, said he did not think the roof terrace would have a major impact on the amenity of neighbours.

He also referred to comments from the Growth, Housing and Environment Department, which said that they did not think it would have an ‘unreasonable impact’ on neighbours.

But, after visiting the site, Deputy Young said that the roof terrace could cause a nuisance and that the inspector’s report might have been based on ‘subjective opinion’.

He said: ‘If you look at the site, the home that was there has been completely demolished and an expansive excavation has taken place to allow a new home to be built.

‘There was consent for that development and this was an appeal against the revised plans. Instead of having a “green roof” as per the original approval, they wanted a series of terraces and open spaces which would serve as an amenity space for the property.

‘But it would be immediately below the properties above and the issue was whether it would cause nuisance.

‘Policy GD1 says that if a development will have an unreasonable impact on neighbouring properties, it should not be permitted.’

Deputy Young added that he was not in favour of appeals being overseen by a single planning inspector and thought it would be better if they were instead overseen by a committee or board, using an arrangement similar to that in Guernsey.

He added: ‘If people want to argue against it on a point of law, they can. There is a provision in the law that allows them to take a point of law to the Royal Court.’

The minister added that he had previously pushed for the change but it had been thrown out by the government on the basis of cost.

‘It is an open secret that, when the former minister Rob Duhamel brought the proposition to have single planning inspectors preside over planning appeals, I voted against it.

‘What I thought we ought to have was an arrangement similar to Guernsey where they have planning appeal tribunals or panels. Members there sit as a group of three.