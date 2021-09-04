Feeling let down by the summer? A blast of hot weather is on the way...

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31595685)

The warm weather is due to begin today (4 September) when temperatures could climb as high as 24°C, with sunshine due from midday. Meteorologists also expect that there will only be a slight breeze, with winds expected to reach a mere force two.

Things are forecast to really start hotting up at the beginning of next week when 26°C is predicted for Monday and 27°C on Tuesday.

However, Sharon Merren, duty forecaster for Jersey Met, warned that this was not set in stone.

She said: ‘There is quite a lot of uncertainty in the detail of the forecast at the moment. There could be some fog patches around and also some thundery showers, probably on Wednesday.

‘Those might impact on temperatures but our best estimate at the moment is that temperatures are expected to be rising, with some sunshine over the weekend but that the better sunshine will be on Monday and Tuesday.

‘The wind is moving from the east to the south-east, which will drag some higher temperatures up [from Europe] before some thunderstorms potentially develop over France around Wednesday.’

Anyone planning on cooling off from the heat by taking a dip in the sea is also in luck.

Water temperatures are currently hovering at around 18°C, the average for this time of year.