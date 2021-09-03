Million Pound Lottery number is drawn

THE million-pound winning number for this year’s Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery was announced on Friday evening at the Royal Yacht Hotel.

Gary Burgess picks one of the winning balls. Credit: ITV Channel. (31597715)
The number is:

1st prize: £1m - ticket number: 5342

Journalist Gary Burgess drew one of the winning numbers, after topping a public poll as a 'Hospice Hero' for providing inspiration during the pandemic.

The lottery is a yearly highlight in the Island calendar, with 7,000 tickets sold this year. It is a major fundraiser and also an opportunity for Hospice to give back to the community with £1.3m on offer spread out over ten prizes – including the £1m main prize.

Jersey Hospice Care is an independent charity and does not charge patients for its services, relying on the generosity of the public and events such as the Million Pound Lottery to continue running.

