Million Pound Lottery number is drawn

Gary Burgess picks one of the winning balls. Credit: ITV Channel. (31597715)

The number is:

1st prize: £1m - ticket number: 5342

Journalist Gary Burgess drew one of the winning numbers, after topping a public poll as a 'Hospice Hero' for providing inspiration during the pandemic.

The lottery is a yearly highlight in the Island calendar, with 7,000 tickets sold this year. It is a major fundraiser and also an opportunity for Hospice to give back to the community with £1.3m on offer spread out over ten prizes – including the £1m main prize.