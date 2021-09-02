Free test kits for schools

Dr Ivan Muscat..Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31585299)

From today, all pupils and staff can register to receive their own free lateral-flow testing kits, which can be collected from a number of parish halls after online registration. The kits will also be available for collection from secondary schools from Monday, when sites reopen for staff training days.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said that the testing, which he described as ‘quick and easy to do’, was crucial to help manage the spread of the virus as schools return. A campaign will be launched to explain how to use the kits.

‘Lateral-flow tests detect cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately. By making self-testing at home available to all secondary schools and staff more cases will be detected, breaking chains of transmission and preventing individual cases from becoming outbreaks,’ Dr Muscat said.

He also reiterated the importance of all eligible students undergoing vaccination as soon as possible, adding that more than a third of 16- and 17-year-olds had already been vaccinated.

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said he was grateful for the support of the parish halls in making testing kits available for collection. ‘It is vital that we do everything possible for children and young people to attend school,’ he said.

The parish halls offering the testing kits are: St Saviour, St Lawrence, St Brelade, Grouville, St Ouen, St Helier, St John and St Clement. They are also available from the reception desk at the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department at Highlands Campus. All secondary schools will advise parents how they can collect testing kits on Monday 6 September.